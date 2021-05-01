Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 663 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

