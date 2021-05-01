Investors Buy Large Volume of Shell Midstream Partners Call Options (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,959 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 1,199 call options.

SHLX stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 181,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

