IoT Chain Trading 22.5% Higher This Week (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003672 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00132144 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.