Iridium (IRD) Price Tops $0.0145

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Iridium has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $332,301.76 and approximately $8,825.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00283110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.56 or 0.01083117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.60 or 1.00038455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 22,981,239 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash.

Iridium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

