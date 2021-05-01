iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3,285.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832,986 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $45,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

