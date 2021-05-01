iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 717,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,201. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,078,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,382,000.

