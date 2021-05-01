iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

