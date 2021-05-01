iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 34.8% in April

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 869,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,755,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,609 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

