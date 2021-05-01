iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.