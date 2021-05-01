iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,846,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,600,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $61.80.

