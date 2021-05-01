iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fundamentun LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $418.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,801. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.09.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

