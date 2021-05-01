iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 64.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 528,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,369,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.