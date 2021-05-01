ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.