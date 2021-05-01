J & J Snack Foods Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $164.61 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $169.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

