Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $156.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.85.

NYSE:J opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

