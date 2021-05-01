Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 357,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

