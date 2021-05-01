Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

JTTRY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.21. 8,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

