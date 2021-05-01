Jason Franklin Hynes Buys 20,000 Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Stock

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Jason Franklin Hynes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$362,445.06.

PGX opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$31.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 38.77 and a current ratio of 39.23. Prosper Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$2.40.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

