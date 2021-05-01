Jay Keith Greyson Sells 15,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CarParts.com stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $874.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.65.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.