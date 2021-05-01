JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JCDXF. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.