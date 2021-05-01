JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.51. JD.com reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in JD.com by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. 6,386,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,178,707. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

