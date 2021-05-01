Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.60 and its 200 day moving average is €52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.