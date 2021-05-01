Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €36.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.01 ($47.07).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.