Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Centene Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

CNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.