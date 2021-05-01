Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

KDP opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

