Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.29). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of LUV opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 193.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the airline’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 65.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the airline’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,439 shares of the airline’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $237,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

