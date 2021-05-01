Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oriental Land Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Oriental Land in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

