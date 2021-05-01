Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

