Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Update

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBFCY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Jollibee Foods has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

