Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Raised to $198.00 at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $186.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $188.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.