JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

PUM opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Puma has a one year low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a one year high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

