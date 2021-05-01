JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.88.

GOLD stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

