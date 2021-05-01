JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $429,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

