JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Bristow Group worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTOL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bristow Group by 204.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bristow Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

