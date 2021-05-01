JTC’s (JTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get JTC alerts:

Shares of JTC stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday, reaching GBX 673 ($8.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,757. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 626.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 588.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The company has a market capitalization of £824.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.