Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £124 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a £104.60 ($136.66) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £104.68 ($136.76).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,495 ($97.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,278.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,932.41. The company has a market capitalization of £11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.