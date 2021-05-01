Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

KAI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

