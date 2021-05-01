Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the March 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAOOY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get KAO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 163,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,905. KAO has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.