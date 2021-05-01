Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $41.17

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.17, but opened at $39.25. Karooooo shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

KARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

