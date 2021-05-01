Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 211,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.