Kava Hits Market Cap of $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.83 or 0.00313211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.