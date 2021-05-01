Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 61.0% in April

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KAYS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,091. Kaya has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Get Kaya alerts:

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.