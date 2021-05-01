KBC Group NV Acquires 214,564 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,505.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,564 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $31,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

MTCH stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

