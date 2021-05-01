KBC Group NV Has $36.22 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 445.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,284 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $36,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

