KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza worth $29,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.34 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.61 and a 200-day moving average of $381.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

