KBC Group NV Sells 358,089 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,722 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 358,089 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VMware were worth $27,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

