Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

