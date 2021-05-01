Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $442.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 34355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £477.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37). Also, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

