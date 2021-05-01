Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €779.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €661.08 ($777.75).

EPA:KER opened at €666.50 ($784.12) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €609.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €576.67. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

