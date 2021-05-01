Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of KRYAY traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.